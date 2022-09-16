KOHIMA: The BJP is standing firm on the seat sharing deal that it struck with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for the 2023 Nagaland assembly elections.

This was stated by senior BJP leader party’s in-charge for Nagaland – Nalin Kohli.

“Seat-sharing agreement has been finalised. We hope to serve the people of Nagaland again,” senior BJP leader party’s in-charge for Nagaland – Nalin Kohli said.

According to the seat sharing agreement that the BJP and the NDPP finalised, the saffron party will contest 20 seats, whereas the NDPP will field candidates in 40 seats.

Notably, the elections for the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly will be held in the early part of next year.

The NDPP-BJP Alliance in Nagaland was formed in 2018.

In 2018 also, the NDPP contested in 40 seats and the BJP contested in 20 seats.

On Thursday, BJP national president JP Nadda effectively sounded the saffron party’s poll bugle for the Nagaland assembly elections 2023.

Nadda addressed a gathering at Wokha district in Nagaland on Thursday.