KOHIMA: The Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) have alleged that the Centre is being misinformed on matters on the ground related to the vexed Naga political issue.

NNPGs have said that the Centre must be more forthcoming to find a solution to the decades-old Naga political issue.

The NNPGs claimed that a solution to the Naga political issue has more significance than the Nagaland assembly election due next year.

The NNPG is composed of at seven Naga groups.

The NNPGs alleged that the overwhelming demand of the people for an early solution to the Naga problem is being ignored.

“It is time for the Government of India to be forthcoming,” the NNPGs stated.

“GoI representatives and the inner circle of Nagaland’s elected representatives are saying one thing one day and doing the opposite the next day, which is playing havoc with the sentiments of the Naga people,” the NNPG alleged.

The NNPG said the four-point resolution adopted by all the 60 MLAs of the state on July 16, 2022, had given a clear signal to the Centre that the Naga tribes, the state government, apex civil societies, and common people are prepared for a political solution.

However, it did not officially reach the Prime Minister’s office or the office of the union home minister.

It was a mere exercise to fool the Naga people, the NNPG alleged.

Notably, the NNPGs have expressed its willingness to sign the final solution and continue negotiations for a separate Naga flag and constitution.

However, the NSCN-IM – the other important stakeholder in the Naga political issue negotiations – has continue to remain adamant on their demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution for an honourable and inclusive solution to the vexed problem.