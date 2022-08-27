Guwahati: The Indian Express Group and Express Computers have presented prestigious excellence award to the Nagaland government’s Information Technology Department.

The department was chosen for the award in the category of ‘Enterprise Applications’.

The award was received by Principal Secretary for IT, Power and Chief Minister Office, Nagaland, K D Vizo at an event in Kolkata on Friday.

Vizo gave a presentation on the e-Governance initiatives of the state as key speaker on the invitation of the Indian Express Group, the organizers of the Technology Sabha 2022 under the theme “Taking the next digital leap by raising the bar for e-Governance”.

The aim of the Indian Express Technology Sabha is to recognize and capture innovative best practices from the leaders in e-Governance.

Vizo dwelled on how Nagaland is handling the State Data Centre with its own manpower since 2015 and how the State Portal is having advanced features to act as a single source of Data sharing for government systems.