DIMAPUR: The NSCN-IM asserted that the political identity of the Nagas can never be compromised for the “sweet morsel” in the name of Naga political settlement.

Addressing the emergency meeting of the national assembly of the NSCN-IM at its headquarters at Camp Hebron on Tuesday, chairman of the outfit Q Tuccu asked: “How can we forfeit the Naga national flag and constitution in the name of Naga political solution? What belongs to us that define our political identity can never be compromised for the sweet morsel in the name of Naga political settlement.”

He said the Nagas cannot be made a laughing stock before the world by tamely succumbing to pressure or temptation.

Tuccu said after more than seven decades of the freedom movement, the NSCN is faced with the political exigencies that compelled it to call this national assembly.

He said the pressing situation prompted the NSCN to reaffirm its stand after the government of India expressed its opposition to honour the usage of the Naga national identity that is symbolized by the Naga flag and constitution.

He said the NSCN signed the historic Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015, with deep political insight taking into consideration the Naga people’s sovereign rights and dignity.

“We have applied our historical and political intuition while signing the agreement,” he asserted.

He asserted that the Naga people’s sovereign identity is very prominently reflected in the Framework Agreement.

“That much care we have taken and not the other way round as maliciously propagated by few political leaders that Naga flag and constitution, including integration, are not mentioned in Framework Agreement,” he said.

Tuccu sought to point out that some forces are trying to undermine the political significance of the Framework Agreement by giving wrongful interpretation with bewildering comments to suit their selfish agenda in collusion with the government of India.

Tuccu added that every attempt is being made to confuse the Naga people on the political significance of the Framework Agreement where the future of Naga political journey is made out.

“We have come across the stand of the government of India on the core issues of Naga national flag, constitution and integration and echoed by some Naga leaders. We have also seen how some Naga political leaders have expressed their derisive attitude towards the Framework Agreement,” he said.

Tuccu said these people have stooped so low to pass demeaning and unhealthy comments against the sanctity of the Naga political issue after they gathered subtle hints from their Delhi-based political bosses.

He said the NSCN cannot allow these people to defile the Naga political issue by bringing another political agreement with flattering promises as done in the past.

According to Tuccu, the past record of political agreements with India has given the Nagas bitter lessons and they have to stand guard against any Naga accord that betrayed their rights and national identity.

He said the story of Nag political struggle, courage and valor by “our resilient patriots and freedom fighters” should never be allowed to end up in the manner that betrayed them.

Stating that today, the hour of reckoning has come, Tuccu said: “This is the moment of truth we have to face.”

He said hundreds of thousands have given up their lives for the freedom of the Nagas and the responsibility is heaped upon the shoulder of the NSCN to fill their prayers and dreams for honourable Naga political settlement with the Naga national flag flying high.

“We have to prove before God and the Naga people and the whole world that we the NSCN men, the frontline torch bearers of Naga political movement, shall stand the ground till the last man standing in defence of our God given rights,” he said.

Tuccu said this is the momentous occasion which will decide the future of the Naga nation for years to come.

“So let us take into conscious account every single word that we have to deliberate today. No turning away from the stand we have to take today,” he added.

The Naga national assembly has unanimously decided to designate the third Sunday in October as the Naga national prayer day.