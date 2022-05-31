The NSCN-IM has re-affirmed its stand on its key demands for a separate flag and constitution in its emergency “national assembly”.

NSCN-IM has decided to stick to its “national principle” following its “national assembly” meet at the outfit’s headquarters – Camp Hebron.

Nearly 2000 leaders of NSCN-IM from all ranks attended the outfit’s “national assembly” and resolved to continue pressing their demand for separate flag and constitution.

The NSCN-IM also decided to continue talks with the representatives of the government of India (GoI).

Sources informed that the NSCN-IM leadership has come to a conclusion that there can be “no solution without flag and constitution”.

Notably, the NSCN-IM’s demand for a separate flag and constitution has been a bone of contention in the Indo-Naga peace talks.