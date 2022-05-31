DIMAPUR: Girls have outshone boys again in both HSLC and HSSLC examinations 2022, conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE).

The results of class 10 and 12 board exams in Nagaland were declared on Tuesday.

Out of a total of 28,938 enrolled candidates for the HSLC examination, 18,721 candidates qualified with a pass percentage of 64.69%.

Of the qualified candidates, 10,021 were girls and 8,700 boys. In the top 20 list of 62 candidates, 44 were girls and 18 boys.

A total of 90 schools secured 100% pass percentage. Out of them, 78 are private schools and 12 are government schools.

This year, 34 schools secured zero/nil results. Out of them, 33 are government schools and one private school.

In terms of district wise performance in the HSLC examination for government schools, Kohima district topped the table with a percentage of 57% followed by Mokokchung and Peren districts at 54% and 52%.

Kiphire district is at the bottom with 7%.

Also read: Pongidong first village in Nagaland to successfully implement JJM

In respect of private schools, Kohima district was at the top with a percentage of 88% followed by Zunheboto at 84%.

The number of candidates who secured 80% and above in aggregate was 1,527.

Out of them, 20 candidates are from government schools.

The HSLC Examination 2022 commenced on March 9 and concluded on March 22 while the HSSLC Examination 2022 commenced on March 8 and concluded on March 31.

In the HSSLC examination, a total of 17121 were enrolled.

In the arts stream, the pass percentage of girls was 85.66 % and boys 70.80 %, in the commerce stream, 88.03 % girls and 78.71 % boys qualified and in the science stream, 93.07 % girls and 82.92 % cleared the exam.

The overall pass percentage in the arts stream was 80.64%, commerce stream 82.28% and science stream 88.24%.

Also read: Tripura bye-elections: EC serves notice to CM’s office over ‘violation of MCC’

Fifteen girls and three boys were in the top 10 list in the arts stream, five girls and eight boys in the commerce stream and nine girls and seven boys in the science stream.

Altogether, 16 institutions under arts stream, 10 institutions under science stream and four institutions under commerce stream secured 100% pass result.