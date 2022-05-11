Dimapur: Assam and Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi directed the contractor and the officials engaged in the construction of the Regional Convention Centre (RCC) at the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) complex in Dimapur to complete the construction at the stipulated time.

Mukhi, who is also the chairman of NEZCC, visited the RCC construction site on Wednesday and assured of his support for the completion of the construction of the centre.

Also Read: Assam: Old cottages in MLA hostel to be demolished, members asked to vacate

It was during the tenure of former governor PB Acharya the foundation was of the centre laid in order to facilitate and honour eminent personalities and achievers from the eight northeastern states.

The construction of the RCC started in September 2016.

But due to the pandemic, the progress was delayed and extended till December 2022.

Also Read: With ‘pollution-free India’ in mind, Bengaluru youth on 30,000-km long expedition, reaches Tangla in Assam in e-rickshaw

The structure is a three-storey d building which will have the main theatre with a seating capacity of 2,000 people, a small theatre with 300 seating capacity, a 250 seat capacity conference hall and one hallway would be used as the Hall of Fame.