KOHIMA: The Mokokchung Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has stated that the Mokokchung town in Nagaland will no more tolerate “illegal tax collection” by different underground groups.

The MCCI has stated that any collection of donations, taxation or any form of transaction that is not permissible under the law, would not be entertained in Mokokchung, Nagaland.

The MCCI alleged that there have been reports of “forceful extortion” recently by various elements – both underground and overground.

The MCCI said that underground and overground groups in Nagaland have been trying to extort money from the business community in Mokokchung town.

Those elements are cautioned to cease and desist from such activities forthwith, the MCCI stated.

Moreover, the MCCI has also directed its members of the business community not to entertain any such unwanted elements and to immediately report to the MCCI office of movements of any suspected elements in the markets.