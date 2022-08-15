Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said all the legislators of the state have come together and will “make way” once the solution to the Naga political issue is arrived at.

He appealed to all the parties concerned to listen to the voice of the people for an immediate solution.

Addressing the 76th Independence Day celebration at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza in Kohima on Monday, Rio highlighted the desire to resolve the long-standing border dispute with neighbouring states.

He said the Nagaland State Legislative Assembly had constituted “Cabinet Select Committee” to examine the border issue for amicable settlement of inter-state border issues.

Rio stressed that Nagaland on the economic front needs to grow much faster and broader. He said the state needs to create more employment opportunities for its youth, driven more by private enterprise.

He further called upon all to continuously build capacities and enable their inherent talent to blossom in order to not only benefit but also contribute towards faster economic growth.

Rio said there is need to attract investments for harnessing our rich natural resources, especially oil and natural gas, effectively and sustainably.

Highlighting the achievements made by various departments of the state, Rio said the government is successfully providing critical marketing link in the agriculture value chain by continuously building “Naturally Nagaland” as a premium and organic brand.

The animal husbandry and veterinary services department has been producing piglets through three “Model Piggery Farms in Nagaland” and is also working on bringing in a private initiative.

The department is also focusing on the development of other indigenous animals like Thotho Cattle and Mithun under Rashtriya Gokul Mission, he added.

Rio said that to meet the demand of fish, a road map has been developed by the Fisheries Department.

The chief minister stated that through the collaborative efforts of the villages and the Forest Department, Community Conservation Areas have been declared, which act as conservation areas for forests, biodiversity and water sources and springs.

He said the government is aiming to complete works under “Housing for All” by 2024.

Highlighting the health sector in the State, the chief minister said the second 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Chedema in Kohima district under National Ayush Mission was inaugurated on March 4, 2022, and that 382 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres, which provide comprehensive primary health care have also been inaugurated.

He stated that the construction works at Nagaland Medical College Kohima has shown 75% physical progress and 60 posts in key senior positions have been created.

He informed that the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme will be launched on October 2, 2022.

In the education sector, Rio said in line with the National Education Policy, the school education department has been focusing on providing quality education to all students.

A new age platform has been launched on a pilot basis in 100 selected government schools from the academic year 2022 which would facilitate and promote adopting blended teaching-learning processes in government schools.