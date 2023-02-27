Dimapur: A devastating fire broke out at Mao Market, one of the biggest markets in the Nagaland capital Kohima, at around 4 pm on February 27.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit. The blaze engulfed the entire market, sending shopkeepers and visitors into a panic.

Firefighters have been at the scene since the incident was reported, and have been making every effort to control the fire.

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma has also arrived at the site to monitor the rescue operation and coordinate with local authorities.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire originated in one shop and quickly spread to others due to strong winds.

So far, no casualties have been reported, but the extent of damage caused by the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The incident has caused huge losses to the shopkeepers who have been running their businesses in the market for years. The authorities have urged people to stay away from the market area as the rescue operation is still underway.