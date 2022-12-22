Dimapur: The Nagaland Law Students Federation (NLSF) drew the attention of the Election Commission of India to the “illegality being perpetuated at the highest level” on the appointment of Nagaland DGP despite the presence of qualified IPS officers from Nagaland cadre.

Saying that this is setting a very bad precedent, the NLSF, in a letter to the chief election commissioner on Wednesday, said the appointment at the whims and caprices of the state government without following due procedures are dangerous practices that will embolden further anomalies.

The present issue concerning Nagaland DGP’s appointment largely affects the interest of the Election Commission of India with assembly elections in the state around the corner, NLSF president T Tohuka Achumi and general secretary N Lemchimong said in the letter. The NLSF urged the commission to administer the sanctity of the Constitution and make sure that the highest post of law enforcing agency in the state is headed by a competent and qualified IPS officer from the Nagaland cadre.

The federation said a free and fair election to the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly in March 2023 would not come to fruition as the “highest post of the law enforcing agency itself is compromised” in the state.

The incumbent DGP is on deputation from the Chhattisgarh cadre and was to retire on superannuation on August 31, 2022, but his service was extended for six more months, it pointed out.

The NLSF apprised the ECI that it took the matter to the Supreme Court following which the apex court issued a series of orders, the latest one being on December 9, directing the UPSC to take a final decision on or before December 19, 2022.

The NLSF said the law enforcing agency – the police department – implements the guidelines/instructions issued by the Chief Election Commission of India under Article 324 for a free and fair election. However, the same cannot be effectuated in the state when the highest post of the law enforcing agency itself is compromised, it added.

It said it was ‘extremely disappointed’ over the tussle for the post of the police chief, especially with the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections around the corner.

Stating that the welfare of the citizens of Nagaland cannot be misplaced and manned for the benefit of a few, the NLSF stressed that a competent and qualified person from the Nagaland cadre should hold the post of DGP and ensure that free and fair elections take place in the state.