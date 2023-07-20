Dimapur: Heavy rainfall in the past few days caused landslides at multiple locations in the Kiphire district of Nagaland, affecting around 60 families.

An official report on Wednesday also said a devastating landslide at Mission Compound ward in Kiphire caused significant damages and affected several families.

The Kiphire District Disaster Management Authority and the district administration officials visited the affected areas to take stock of the situation.

According to the report, relief funds have been provided to six families affected by the landslides. Among the affected areas were Mission Compound ward, Power Station ward, Jail ward and certain areas below Kiphire Village Baptist Church.

To mitigate further impacts, the government provided cash amounts to the ward chairmen of the Rest House ward and Forest ward to purchase tarpaulins and cover the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the adviser to transport and technical education Temjenmenba visited NH-702D in Mokokchung district to inspect the condition of the road and the ongoing work progress on the road.

During his visit, he expressed concern about the deplorable condition of the national highway, as it serves as the lifeline for the districts of Mokokchung, Zunheboto, Tuensang and adjoining districts. He emphasised that his visit aimed to highlight these grievances to higher authorities for early action.

Temjenmenba suggested that the district administration seek assurance from neighbouring villages for their assistance in finding a way forward for the welfare of the people.

To ensure the smooth flow of essential commodities, he stressed that restrictions on heavy-duty vehicles should be strictly enforced until the road condition becomes temporarily motorable.