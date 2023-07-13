Kohima: The Konyak Union (KU) has strongly voiced its opposition to the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the Indian government, citing concerns over potential adverse impacts on their existing peaceful society.

In a press statement, KU President Tingthok Konyak and General Secretary Manpang K Wangyen expressed their firm opposition to any attempts to impose the UCC under any circumstances.

The Konyak organisation stated that their community has thrived and coexisted harmoniously without the need for a Uniform Civil Code.

Despite being predominantly inhabited by Christians, the Konyak land values inclusivity and respects all faiths and communities, according to the union.

The KU highlighted its strong belief in upholding the principles of customary practices and the existing laws protected by Article 371 (A) of the Indian Constitution, which has served the Konyak community well for generations.

Consequently, the union deemed the Uniform Civil Code “unnecessary” for their land and community.

While acknowledging the significance of unity among diverse communities, the KU expressed the belief that the strength of their society lies in mutual respect and understanding cultivated over the years.

The union emphasized that their land has been a testament to peaceful coexistence, where people from various backgrounds have come together and shared their lives.

They warned that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code has the potential to disrupt the delicate fabric of their society, eroding unique cultural practices, customs, and traditions that have shaped the identity of the Konyak community.

According to the KU, the Uniform Civil Code, by seeking to standardize personal laws across different religious communities, risks undermining the diversity and richness of their land.

The union reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and harmony within its jurisdiction, emphasizing that the existing legal framework, based on customary practices and the law of the land, has ensured justice and fairness for all members of the Konyak community.

Hence, the KU called upon the government and policymakers to respect the autonomy and unique identity of the Konyak community and the Nagas at large.

They urged for a thoughtful and inclusive approach to governance that considers the specific needs and aspirations of the Konyak community, allowing them to preserve their rich heritage and customs..