Nagaland Jobs : NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project “e-GUNA: Sensory Assessment for Quality of

Fermented Foods from North-East India” on contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow / Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M. Tech / M.S. / MCA / M. Sc. or relevant with minimum 60% marks or 6.5 / 10 CGPA

(Or)

B.Tech / B.E. / B.Sc. or relevant with minimum 60% marks or 6.5 / 10 CGPA

Salary :

Junior Research Fellow : Rs. 33,000/- per month

Project Assistant : Rs.30,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 19-04-2023 at 10:00 a.m. in Administrative Building, NIT Nagaland, Dimapur- 797103

How to apply : Candidates having appropriate qualification only may walk-in for the interview with filled up application in the prescribed format and all supporting documents (Originals).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

