Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Botany.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Botany

No. of posts : 2

Specialization :

Lower Plants, Plant Morphology & Anatomy, Reproductive Biology : 1

Cytogenetics, Molecular Biology and Bioinformatics : 1

Qualification : Qualification & eligibility criteria shall be as per the UGC / university norms in force

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 25,000/- per month as per the University norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th February 2023 from 11:30 AM onwards in the Department of Botany, Nagaland University, Lumami, Dist.- Zunebhoto, PIN-798627

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the interview with their curriculum-vitae (bio-data) along with all original testimonials in support of their educational qualifications and experience

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

