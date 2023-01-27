India Post Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 40889 vacancies

Applications are invited for 40889 vacant positions in India Post.

India Post is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (Branch Postmaster (BPM) / Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) / Dak Sevak).

Name of post : Gramin Dak Sevak

No. of posts : 40889

Educational Qualification :

(a) Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

(b) The applicant should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects]).

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Project Manager & Cashier vacancies in Assam Skill Development Mission

Other Qualification :

(i) Knowledge of computer

(ii) Knowledge of cycling

(iii) Adequate means of livelihood

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and Maximum 40 years. Relaxation of age limits will be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in from 27.01.2023 to 16.02.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Shanaya Kapoor’s dazzling looks in magnificent jewellery