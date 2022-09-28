Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Nagaland University.
Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Director of Sports, Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.
Name of post : Assistant Director of Sports
No. of posts : 1
Pay Scale (7th CPC) : Academic Level-10
Qualification : Educational Qualifications, Experience, Publications Etc for the shall be applicable as prescribed by the UGC Regulations 2018/ NCTE Regulations 2014 / AICTE Regulations/ ICAR Guidelines (as the case may be) as amended from time to time.
Name of post : Professor
No. of posts : 34
Subject wise vacancies :
- Commerce : 1
- History and Archaeology : 2
- Anthropology : 1
- Psychology : 1
- Management : 1
- Hindi : 1
- Tenyidie : 1
- Teacher Education : 1
- Geography : 2
- Botany : 1
- Environmental Sciences : 1
- Forestry : 1
- Chemistry : 1
- Law : 1
- Mathematics : 1
- Physics : 1
- Agronomy : 1
- Entomology : 1
- Genetics and Plant Breeding : 1
- Agri. Chemistry and Soil Science : 1
- Plant Pathology : 1
- Zoology : 1
- Rural Development & Planning : 1
- Soil & Water Conservation : 1
- Livestock Production & Management : 1
- Electronics and Communication Engineering : 1
- Biotechnology : 1
- Information Technology : 1
- Computer Science & Engineering : 1
- Agricultural Engineering & Technology : 1
- Political Science : 1
- Linguistics : 1
Pay Scale (7th CPC) : Academic Level-14
Qualification : Educational Qualifications, Experience, Publications Etc for the shall be applicable as prescribed by the UGC Regulations 2018/ NCTE Regulations 2014 / AICTE Regulations/ ICAR Guidelines (as the case may be) as amended from time to time.
Name of post : Associate Professor
No. of posts : 23
Subject wise vacancies :
- Education : 1
- Geology : 1
- Botany : 1
- Zoology : 1
- English : 1
- Agricultural Extension : 2
- Genetics and Plant Breeding: 2
- Plant Pathology : 1
- Agricultural Engineering : 2
- Forestry : 1
- Environmental Sciences : 1
- Political Science : 1
- Rural Development & Planning: 1
- Law : 2
- Agronomy : 1
- Commerce : 1
- Entomology : 1
- History & Archaeology : 1
- Sociology : 1
Pay Scale (7th CPC) : Academic Level-13A
Qualification : Educational Qualifications, Experience, Publications Etc for the shall be applicable as prescribed by the UGC Regulations 2018/ NCTE Regulations 2014 / AICTE Regulations/ ICAR Guidelines (as the case may be) as amended from time to time.
Name of post : Assistant Professor
No. of posts : 11
Subject wise vacancies :
- Management : 1
- Botany : 1
- Agricultural Economics: 1
- Law : 1
- Centre for South-East Asian Studies : 1
- Geology : 1
- Economics : 1
- Agri. Chemistry and Soil Science : 1
- Environmental Sciences : 1
- Zoology : 1
- Entomology: 1
Pay Scale (7th CPC) : Academic Level-10
Qualification : Educational Qualifications, Experience, Publications Etc for the shall be applicable as prescribed by the UGC Regulations 2018/ NCTE Regulations 2014 / AICTE Regulations/ ICAR Guidelines (as the case may be) as amended from time to time.
For the post of Assistant Professor in the Centre for South-East Asian Studies:
Minimum Qualification is M.A. with NET/Ph.D in Political Science/ International Studies and Research Work/ Publications in South East Asia.
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with the relevant enclosures in the prescribed proforma to the “Recruitment Cell (Establishment Section-II), Nagaland University, Headquarters: Lumami, P.O: Lumami, Pin-798627 District: Zunheboto, Nagaland” SUPERSCRIBING “Application for the post of ……”
Last date of receipt of hard copy applications is 11th November 2022
Application fee (excIuding bank charges) of Rs. 1000/- (General and OBC category) and Rs. 500/- (SC/ST/EWS) must be deposited to Nagaland University Account No.33797581389, State Bank of India, Lumami Branch (IFSC No. SBIN0013380).
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here