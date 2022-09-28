Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Director of Sports, Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Director of Sports

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale (7th CPC) : Academic Level-10

Qualification : Educational Qualifications, Experience, Publications Etc for the shall be applicable as prescribed by the UGC Regulations 2018/ NCTE Regulations 2014 / AICTE Regulations/ ICAR Guidelines (as the case may be) as amended from time to time.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 34

Subject wise vacancies :

Commerce : 1

History and Archaeology : 2

Anthropology : 1

Psychology : 1

Management : 1

Hindi : 1

Tenyidie : 1

Teacher Education : 1

Geography : 2

Botany : 1

Environmental Sciences : 1

Forestry : 1

Chemistry : 1

Law : 1

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 1

Agronomy : 1

Entomology : 1

Genetics and Plant Breeding : 1

Agri. Chemistry and Soil Science : 1

Plant Pathology : 1

Zoology : 1

Rural Development & Planning : 1

Soil & Water Conservation : 1

Livestock Production & Management : 1

Electronics and Communication Engineering : 1

Biotechnology : 1

Information Technology : 1

Computer Science & Engineering : 1

Agricultural Engineering & Technology : 1

Political Science : 1

Linguistics : 1

Pay Scale (7th CPC) : Academic Level-14

Qualification : Educational Qualifications, Experience, Publications Etc for the shall be applicable as prescribed by the UGC Regulations 2018/ NCTE Regulations 2014 / AICTE Regulations/ ICAR Guidelines (as the case may be) as amended from time to time.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 23

Subject wise vacancies :

Education : 1

Geology : 1

Botany : 1

Zoology : 1

English : 1

Agricultural Extension : 2

Genetics and Plant Breeding: 2

Plant Pathology : 1

Agricultural Engineering : 2

Forestry : 1

Environmental Sciences : 1

Political Science : 1

Rural Development & Planning: 1

Law : 2

Agronomy : 1

Commerce : 1

Entomology : 1

History & Archaeology : 1

Sociology : 1

Pay Scale (7th CPC) : Academic Level-13A

Qualification : Educational Qualifications, Experience, Publications Etc for the shall be applicable as prescribed by the UGC Regulations 2018/ NCTE Regulations 2014 / AICTE Regulations/ ICAR Guidelines (as the case may be) as amended from time to time.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 11

Subject wise vacancies :

Management : 1

Botany : 1

Agricultural Economics: 1

Law : 1

Centre for South-East Asian Studies : 1

Geology : 1

Economics : 1

Agri. Chemistry and Soil Science : 1

Environmental Sciences : 1

Zoology : 1

Entomology: 1

Pay Scale (7th CPC) : Academic Level-10

Qualification : Educational Qualifications, Experience, Publications Etc for the shall be applicable as prescribed by the UGC Regulations 2018/ NCTE Regulations 2014 / AICTE Regulations/ ICAR Guidelines (as the case may be) as amended from time to time.

For the post of Assistant Professor in the Centre for South-East Asian Studies:

Minimum Qualification is M.A. with NET/Ph.D in Political Science/ International Studies and Research Work/ Publications in South East Asia.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with the relevant enclosures in the prescribed proforma to the “Recruitment Cell (Establishment Section-II), Nagaland University, Headquarters: Lumami, P.O: Lumami, Pin-798627 District: Zunheboto, Nagaland” SUPERSCRIBING “Application for the post of ……”

Last date of receipt of hard copy applications is 11th November 2022

Application fee (excIuding bank charges) of Rs. 1000/- (General and OBC category) and Rs. 500/- (SC/ST/EWS) must be deposited to Nagaland University Account No.33797581389, State Bank of India, Lumami Branch (IFSC No. SBIN0013380).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here