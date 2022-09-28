nagaland Univesity jobs

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Director of Sports, Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Director of Sports

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale (7th CPC) : Academic Level-10

Qualification : Educational Qualifications, Experience, Publications Etc for the shall be applicable as prescribed by the UGC Regulations 2018/ NCTE Regulations 2014 / AICTE Regulations/ ICAR Guidelines (as the case may be) as amended from time to time.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 34

Subject wise vacancies :

  • Commerce : 1
  • History and Archaeology : 2
  • Anthropology : 1
  • Psychology : 1
  • Management : 1
  • Hindi : 1
  • Tenyidie : 1
  • Teacher Education : 1
  • Geography : 2
  • Botany : 1
  • Environmental Sciences : 1
  • Forestry : 1
  • Chemistry : 1
  • Law : 1
  • Mathematics : 1
  • Physics : 1
  • Agronomy : 1
  • Entomology : 1
  • Genetics and Plant Breeding : 1
  • Agri. Chemistry and Soil Science : 1
  • Plant Pathology : 1
  • Zoology : 1
  • Rural Development & Planning : 1
  • Soil & Water Conservation : 1
  • Livestock Production & Management : 1
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering : 1
  • Biotechnology : 1
  • Information Technology : 1
  • Computer Science & Engineering : 1
  • Agricultural Engineering & Technology : 1
  • Political Science : 1
  • Linguistics : 1

Pay Scale (7th CPC) : Academic Level-14

Qualification : Educational Qualifications, Experience, Publications Etc for the shall be applicable as prescribed by the UGC Regulations 2018/ NCTE Regulations 2014 / AICTE Regulations/ ICAR Guidelines (as the case may be) as amended from time to time.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 23

Subject wise vacancies :

  • Education : 1
  • Geology : 1
  • Botany : 1
  • Zoology : 1
  • English : 1
  • Agricultural Extension : 2
  • Genetics and Plant Breeding: 2
  • Plant Pathology : 1
  • Agricultural Engineering : 2
  • Forestry : 1
  • Environmental Sciences : 1
  • Political Science : 1
  • Rural Development & Planning: 1
  • Law : 2
  • Agronomy : 1
  • Commerce : 1
  • Entomology : 1
  • History & Archaeology : 1
  • Sociology : 1

Pay Scale (7th CPC) : Academic Level-13A

Qualification : Educational Qualifications, Experience, Publications Etc for the shall be applicable as prescribed by the UGC Regulations 2018/ NCTE Regulations 2014 / AICTE Regulations/ ICAR Guidelines (as the case may be) as amended from time to time.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 11

Subject wise vacancies :

  • Management  : 1
  • Botany : 1
  • Agricultural Economics: 1
  • Law : 1
  • Centre for South-East Asian Studies : 1
  • Geology : 1
  • Economics : 1
  • Agri. Chemistry and Soil Science : 1
  • Environmental Sciences : 1
  • Zoology : 1
  • Entomology: 1

Pay Scale (7th CPC) : Academic Level-10

Qualification : Educational Qualifications, Experience, Publications Etc for the shall be applicable as prescribed by the UGC Regulations 2018/ NCTE Regulations 2014 / AICTE Regulations/ ICAR Guidelines (as the case may be) as amended from time to time.

For the post of Assistant Professor in the Centre for South-East Asian Studies:
Minimum Qualification is M.A. with NET/Ph.D in Political Science/ International Studies and Research Work/ Publications in South East Asia.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with the relevant enclosures in the prescribed proforma to the “Recruitment Cell (Establishment Section-II), Nagaland University, Headquarters: Lumami, P.O: Lumami, Pin-798627 District: Zunheboto, Nagaland” SUPERSCRIBING “Application for the post of ……”

Last date of receipt of hard copy applications is 11th November 2022

Application fee (excIuding bank charges) of Rs. 1000/- (General and OBC category) and Rs. 500/- (SC/ST/EWS) must be deposited to Nagaland University Account No.33797581389, State Bank of India, Lumami Branch (IFSC No. SBIN0013380).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

