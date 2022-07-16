Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Environmental Science.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Environmental Science

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC / University norms in force

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 25,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 20, 2022 from 11:30 AM onwards in the Office of Dean, School of Sciences, Nagaland University, Lumami

How to apply : Candidates can appear before the interview with their CV and original testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

