Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor for B.Voc. / M.Voc. Course under its Department of Vocational Studies and Skill Development.

Name of post : Assistant Professor- B.Voc. in Horticulture Technology

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience :

i) Masters degree in Horticulture in the concerned discipline with a bachelor degree in Agriculture / Horticulture with diploma or certificate course in the protected horticulture / hydroponic culture / tissue culture

ii) PhD / NET in relevant subject with published research papers in peer reviewed / UGC listed / NAAS rated journals

Name of post : Assistant Professor- B.Voc. in Food Processing

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience :

i) MTech / MSc (Agriculture) / MSc in Processing and Food Engineering / Post Harvest Engineering / Post Harvest Technology/ Food Technology / Microbiology

ii) PhD / NET in relevant subject with published research papers in peer reviewed / UGC listed / NAAS rated journals

Name of post : Assistant Professor- M.Voc. in Entrepreneurship

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience :

i) Masters degree with specialization in Entrepreneurship. Significant experience in entrepreneurial experience will be given preference

ii) Bachelor degree in any discipline from UGC / ICAR recognized Universities / Institutions

iii) PhD / NET in relevant subject with published research papers in peer reviewed / UGC listed / NAAS rated journals

Pay Scale : Academic Pay Level 10 of 7th CPC

How to apply : Candidates can send soft copy of their applications to pvcm@nagalanduniversity.ac.in

Candidates should also send the hard copy of their applications to Pro-Vice Chancellor, Nagaland University, SASRD, Medziphema, Nagaland-797106.

Last date for receipt of applications in soft copy or hard copy complete in all respect is 30th September 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

