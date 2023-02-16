Nagaland Jobs Apply for Principal & Teacher vacancies in Assam Rifles Public School

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Assam Rifles Public School

Assam Rifles Public School, c/o 25 Assam Rifles, Jalukie (Nagaland) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Principal and Teachers on adhoc basis for the academic session 2023-2024.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MA (B. Ed) with 05 yrs experience

Name of post : English Teacher

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : B.A/M.A (English)

Name of post : Maths Teacher

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : B.Sc/M.Sc, B.Com

Name of post : Science Teacher

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : B.Sc/M.Sc in any discipline

Name of post : Sanskrit Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : B.A/ M.A (Sanskrit)

Name of post : Social Studies Teacher

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : B.A/M.A (History /Political Science)

Name of post : Hindi Teacher

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : B.A/M.A ( Hindi)

Name of post : Computer Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : BCA/PGDCA competent to teach IT in higher section

Name of post : Nursery, LKG & UKG Teacher

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : B.A (Kindergarten NTT or Montessori Trained)

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the above criterion are required to submit their application along with qualification certificates to Assam Rifles Public School (High), Jalukie, 25 Assam Rifles PIN – 932025, c/o 99 APO by speed Post or through Email ID: principalarms18@ornail.com by 26th February 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here