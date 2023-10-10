Guwahati: The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) is considering fielding a candidate in the by-election for the 43-Tapi assembly seat in Nagaland scheduled on November 7.

The party’s state unit president, NSN Lotha, said the decision would be made after consulting with the party’s high command.

He also said that the party would discuss its support for the Rio-led government and preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Delhi.

It may be mentioned that the by-poll was necessitated after the sitting MLA, Noke Wangnao died due to an illness related to old age.

Wangnao was a 10-time MLA and was associated with the NDPP.

He was also an advisor for social welfare to the chief minister of Nagaland.