Dimapur: Puchio Herrick P, representing Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Tuensang, won the national-level spot painting competition held during the EMRS National Cultural Festival 2023 in Dehradun from October 3 to 6.

Puchio showcased his talent and artistic prowess on the national stage, winning him the title among a pool of exceptionally talented participants from across the country.

Around 2000 students of Eklavya Model Residential Schools from 22 states participated in the festival which was inaugurated by Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs.

The event was organised by the National Education Society for Tribal Students under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Nagaland team, comprising 19 students and two teachers, showcased their cultural and artistic talents at the event, demonstrating the rich cultural diversity and creativity of the state.