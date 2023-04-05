DIMAPUR: The B20 conference was held at the state banquet hall at Kohima in Nagaland with a focus on opportunities for multilateral partnerships in agriculture and food processing, tourism and IT in the state.

The fourth and last G20 business meet in the Northeast at Kohima on Wednesday saw the participation of 60 delegates from 27 countries, central and state government officials, business communities, local entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

Delivering the keynote address in the inaugural session, minister of state for external affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh exuded confidence that the northeastern region will become India’s gateway to South East Asia.

He said the region will have seamless land connectivity with the heart of ASEAN and beyond once the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway is completed.

He said the government is continuously working for seamless land and rail connectivity with Bangladesh.

Pitching North-east India to the business community to invest in, Singh said the region, surrounded by ASEAN, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, can be seen as a potentially dynamic region of the world with the youth playing a critical role in hospitality and care-giving sectors across India.

With its rich human resource base, he said the northeast can grow their business in the region and beyond, offering immense and relatively unexplored market opportunities.

Welcoming all the delegates and participants, chief minister Neiphiu Rio pointed to the great investment opportunities in the agriculture and allied sectors of the state.

Rio briefed the delegates on the huge potential the tourism industry holds in the state, especially for those desiring a unique ‘out of the box’ experience.

He said Nagaland is fully geared up to put in place all the requisite systems and the enabling policy frameworks for ensuring a robust exchange of investment and business opportunities and facilitating rapid and sustained industrial development in the state.

Delivering the welcome address, Pradeep Bagla, chairman, CII, North East Council, expressed hope that the B20 conference at Kohima will not only carry the momentum forward but also set a new benchmark.

Expressing his pleasure on attending the B20 meet, Cuban ambassador Alejandro Simancas said Cuba is ready to offer all the capacity in the field of medicine, education and sports.

Iceland ambassador Gudni Bragason shed light on the areas where Iceland and Nagaland can partner in such as clean energy, tourism, health sector and research and development.

Jamaican high commissioner Jason Keats Mathew Hall emphasized the tremendous potential of the coffee industry in Nagaland as well as the tourism industry.

He said Jamaica is open to collaborate with Nagaland in developing the tourism sector.

Panama ambassador and consul general Yasiel Burillo spoke about the similarities between Panama and Nagaland when it comes to agricultural practices and the importance given to produce organic products.

She added that Panama is open to the idea of having a cultural exchange with the people of Nagaland.

Congratulating the host Nagaland for organizing such a beautiful conclave, Paraguay ambassador Fleming Raul Duarte said Paraguay is eager to promote eco-tourism in the state and invited the people of Nagaland to visit his country for a cultural exchange programme.