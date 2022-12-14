DIMAPUR: The e-Naga Summit 2022 to promote secured digital services and investment opportunities in Nagaland was held at the directorate of information technology and communication in Kohima on Wednesday.

The summit was organised by the Nagaland information technology and communication department in collaboration with Indo-British Business Forum, United Kingdom.

Addressing the summit, Kavita Sharma, CEO, Indo-British Business Forum, United Kingdom, said the Indo-British Business Forum is a private firm committed to bringing investments in India.

It is also an opportunity-based firm that looks for opportunities to bring investments in India, she said.

Sharma said the UK and India have signed a free trade agreement worth 52 billion pounds.

“For the first time, UK fruits will enter India without any duty and vice-versa,” she said.

She added that the firm is interested to invest in the power sector and renewable energy.

Also read: Rs 105 crores sanctioned for infra development in Senapati district bordering Nagaland: Manipur CM

Noting that basic infrastructure in Nagaland is not “available”, Sharma said the state needs investment in the road sector.

She also said there are opportunities for young entrepreneurs in the state and that the needs of the small and medium industries should be addressed.

In his inaugural address, Nagaland adviser to information technology and communication Mmhonlumo Kikon said the e-Naga summits, held in the past, had people coming from across the world.

They not only shared their ideas and programmes but also participated and engaged with Nagaland government to ensure the objectives of the state in creating e-governance and IT culture are fulfilled, he said.

Kikon said the theme for the e-Naga Summit 2022 has been designed to address the specific needs of the state and highlighted the progress the state has made in the past 10 years through investment in the road sector of the National Highway Investment Development Corporation Limited project.

He said the state government’s vision is to attract investment in the state.

Kikon added that in the e-district project, the IT department has enabled 47 e-services where all the government department websites are hoisted on the data centre which has made services easy.