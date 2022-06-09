DIMAPUR: Nagaland and Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said the high literacy rate in Nagaland is not getting translated into jobs and the hard-earned peace thus is not giving economic prosperity.

Mukhi said this while addressing the Governor’s felicitation programme for the toppers, rank holders and achievers of HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2022 at Dr Imkongliba Ao hall at Raj Bhawan in Kohima.

Observing that Nagaland is punching far below its weight, he urged the students to offer their best in their capacities to bring laurels to the state.

He further advised them to incorporate the best practices of other cultures while at the same time showcasing the values and strengths of our own society and community.

He said learning is a never-ending process.

“These board examinations are only a milestone in the journey of education and the stepping stones to the larger life where one will soon have to make serious decisions about careers and professions,” he said.

“Knowledge power will determine the place of a nation in the global community and help in the promotion of education,” Mukhi said.

He appealed to the state government to help create the right environment in which the young minds will be fired with creativity. He also said the National Education Policy of 2020 is a well-planned roadmap to develop an eco-system that will nurture the talent of the young generation.

The Governor presented the awards and certificates to the toppers and achievers of HSLC and HSSLC. Mukhi commended the efforts of all the students who have received their High School Leaving Certificate and the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate.

Adviser to school education and SCERT KT Sukhalu said academic excellence is an important aspect of success. He urged the students to consider the use of academic prowess to address the needs of our community and the world around us.

Sukhalu complimented all the successful students for their achievements against the extraordinary odds of a global pandemic even by simply choosing to continue in school.

He also urged the students to be achievers not only in academics but also in all social responsibilities.