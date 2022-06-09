The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam cabinet was expanded on Thursday with the induction of two new faces.

While Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa were inducted in the cabinet, several other ministers underwent portfolio change.

This was the first reshuffle in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam cabinet.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the chief minister of Assam on May 10 last year.

Newly inducted Jayanta Malla Baruah has been given the portfolios of public health engineering department, skill, employment and entrepreneurship department and tourism department.

“I have been given huge responsibility by CM. PHE department has been his priority. This will be challenging for me and I will put in a lot of effort. All 3 departments given to me are very important. it will be my responsibility to take them forward,” Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

On the other hand, Nandita Garlosa has been given the portfolios of power department, Cooperation department, mines and minerals department and indigenous & tribal faith and cultural department.

“We will have to work as it is a new department. I will speak with CM and work positively in this matter,” Nandita Garlosa said.

Meanwhile, in the major change of portfolios among ministers in the Assam cabinet, Chandra mohan Patowary has been stripped of the transport department and given the forest department.

Similarly, Parimal Suklabaidya, who earlier served as Assam forest and environment minister has been given the transport department.

