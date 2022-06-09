Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has clarified that there are no proposals for construction of any Greenfield airport in Cachar district of Assam.

“Till date, no proposal as per GFA policy, 2008 to construct a Greenfield airport in Cachar district of Assam has been received by the ministry,” union civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified.

This was stated by union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a letter to TMC leader Sushmita Dev.

Earlier in an RTI reply, the union civil aviation ministry had also stated the same.

“I wrote to the civil aviation minister about clarifying the position about the sanction of a Greenfield project and his reply says there is no such proposal,” Sushmita Dev said.

She added: “Imagine ripping through the tea plantation and evicting those helpless workers in Dolu with 200 excavators.”

Notably, the Assam government ordered an eviction drive at over 1500 acres of land of the tea garden and destruction of at least 3 million tea bushes at Doloo tea garden in Cachar district of Assam.

The Assam government had stated that the eviction drive at Doloo tea garden was done for construction of a Greenfield airport.

However, the clarification from the union civil aviation minister that no proposals are there for construction of a Greenfield airport in the proposed site of Doloo tea garden, has raised doubts about the “real motive” of the Assam government under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, behind the clearing off the tea garden land.