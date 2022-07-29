Dimapur: The Nagaland government has urged the people of the state to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to August 15 to mark this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

With the rest of the country, Nagaland will observe the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

” ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

“The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian national flag,” a government release said on Friday.