Dimapur: The Nagaland government made a fresh appeal to all the stakeholders of the Naga political issue to rise above their differences and make a “united final push” to arrive at the eagerly awaited solution of the issue.

Addressing the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Dimapur district sports complex stadium on Friday, deputy chief minister TR Zeliang said: “We are all aware of the constraints posed by the Naga political issue.”

He lamented that despite the best efforts and good wishes of everyone concerned, the solution to the Naga issue still “eludes us”.

The Nagaland government, however, expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders who are working tirelessly to find a peaceful, honourable and acceptable solution to the issue.

Zeliang said Nagaland was formed with special constitutional safeguards that protect the culture, identity and interest of “our people”. He added that the state has contributed significantly to the overall development and growth of the nation.

Saying that the state has been making good progress in several sectors, he said the government strives for equitable socio-economic development of all parts of the state.

“However, due to historical and geographical factors, some parts of the state, especially eastern Nagaland areas, are lagging behind the rest of the state in terms of infrastructure and socio-economic parameters,” Zeliang noted

He said the state government and the Centre are seized of the issue and that both are firmly committed to suitably addressing it with the urgency it deserves.

On the occasion, Zeliang also spoke about various development works being taken up by the state government.