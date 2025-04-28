Nagaland Govt to hold key consultative meeting with CSOs on April 30

Dimapur: The Nagaland government has scheduled an important consultative meeting with various Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the state on Wednesday, April 30, at the State Banquet Hall in Kohima.

The agenda for the crucial discussion includes pressing issues such as the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border, the Protected Area Permit (PAP), maintaining peace within the state, the Inner Line Permit (ILP), and the long-standing Naga political issue.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the Nagaland Home Department, the meeting will also discuss Naga customary laws, Nagaland Village and Tribal Area Council Act, Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland and road development with special reference to the construction of Foothill Road and Showba-Pangsa road.

The high-level meeting will witness the presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Ministers TR Zeliang and Y Patton, Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, all state ministers, the two Lok Sabha members of Parliament representing Nagaland, all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), the Chief Secretary, and other senior officials of the state government.

The Nagaland government has formally requested all concerned CSOs to participate in this important consultative meeting, with each organization invited to send three representatives.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!