Dimapur: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan felicitating NCC cadets during Mann Ki Baat screening at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Sunday urged more youth of the state to join the NCC and contribute to the nation-building process.

During the event, Governor Ganesan lauded the spirit of dedication, discipline, and service displayed by the NCC cadets.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The event, coinciding with the Mann Ki Baat broadcast, celebrated the achievements of NCC cadets who have brought laurels to the state.

The Governor stated his immense pleasure in celebrating the cadets’ accomplishments, stating the NCC’s role in shaping character, instilling patriotism, and grooming future leaders of the nation.

“The NCC is much more than a youth organization, it is a movement that shapes character, instills patriotism, and grooms the future leaders of our great nation. Today, we felicitate cadets who have brought pride to our state through their remarkable accomplishments,” the Governor said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Governor added that some of them marched with pride at the All India Republic Day parade in New Delhi, while others brought home medals from national events and youth camps.

“Many of you have excelled in various NCC programs with distinction, and a few have even earned the opportunity to join the prestigious National Defence Academy,” he said.

The Governor noted that these achievements are not just personal milestones but a testament to the cadets’ hard work, perseverance, and the values that NCC upholds.

Stating the impact of Mann Ki Baat, the Governor said the program has continuously recognized individuals and organizations for contributing to society, adding today’s event extended that recognition to NCC cadets, who embody the spirit of nation-building.