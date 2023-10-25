Assam Career NCCF Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd. (NCCF).

National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd. (NCCF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Manager, Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Young Professional and Accountant.

Name of post : Manager (Business Section)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post graduate of a recognised University with degree/diploma in Coop. Mktg. from a

recognised institution. Must have 12 years in a Sr. Position in a Public Sector/Comm./Coop./ Organisation in the relevant field of equal

Salary : Rs. 90,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 40-45 years

Also Read : Lesser known facts about the beautiful bird considered to be highly auspicious for spotting on Dussehra

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Business Section)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Atleast graduate with 5 yrs. Experience in supervisory capacity in the line concerned in a Coop. / Comm. Concern of repute. Exp. in procurements & distribution of Agriculture/

Hoti -Culture Commodities in Govt. Organization / Public Sector Undertakings or National/State level Cooperative organizations in the equivalent post

Salary : Rs. 80,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 40-45 years

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Business Section)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate with 5 years exp. in responsible position in concerned line in a commercial organisation of repute.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 30-40 years

Name of post : Young Professional “Chartered Accountant” for PSF Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Chartered Accountant as Post Qualification experience 3 years

Salary : Rs. 80,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 30-40 years

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Accounts Section)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Atleast M.Com with 4 yrs. exp. in responsible capacity in a commercial organization of repute or coop. Instt.

Salary : Rs.40,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 30-40 years

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Semi Qualified CA/Cost Accountant/MBA Finance/M.Com. 3+ years of working experience in accounting field.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 25-35 years

Also Read : Meet Nambie Jessica Marak, the first lady from Meghalaya to win the coveted apron in MasterChef India 8 auditions

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Personnel & Administrator)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with 5 years exp. in responsible position in concerned line in a commercial organization of repute.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 30-40 years

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.in only. Last date for submission of application forms is 08.11.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here