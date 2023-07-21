Dimapur: Nagaland governor La Ganesan asked all departments concerned in the state to ensure that various government health-related schemes in operation reach the citizens effectively.

The schemes include Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and the state’s own CM Health Insurance Scheme.

Ganesan also emphasised the need to enhance awareness on tuberculosis and its treatment under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

He said this while addressing a meeting with the heads of government offices and civil society organisations during his to the Peren district at the DC’s conference hall on Friday.

He also urged all schools and colleges in the state to adopt the New Education Policy which aims to elevate the standard of education in India to a global level.

The governor emphasised the importance of providing good basic infrastructure in the district, including education, healthcare, proper roads and adequate banking facilities.

He also stressed the need to provide clean drinking water to every home through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and asked the PHED to ensure that the scheme reaches all citizens.

Banking was another essential service, he said, calling for every eligible citizen, especially women, to have a Jan-Dhan account.

He requested the district lead bank authority to conduct financial literacy camps in villages to raise awareness about banking and financial facilities.

Expressing concern over drug addiction in the district, the governor urged civil societies and law enforcement agencies to take strong measures against the menace.

He further urged everyone to be good and law-abiding citizens and cooperate with the government, both the Centre and the state.