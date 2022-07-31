Dimapur: Nagaland and Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi urged the Sikh community of Dimapur to continue their philanthropic services.

Mukhi also assured them that he will always be ready to look into their grievances if any.

He said this during his visit to the Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha at Marwari Patti here on Sunday.

Mukhi lauded the Sikh community for rendering social services worldwide, saying they are into humanitarian services in India, abroad and wherever they may be.

In his brief address at the Gurudwara, Mukhi also mentioned that under his direction, the check gates in Nagaland have been closed for curbing illegal taxation.

He also noted that overloaded trucks carrying goods above the required limit would be strictly monitored. He said plying of overloaded trucks is one of the factors for damage to the roads.