DIMAPUR: Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi exhorted the citizens of the state to introspect on the core values enshrined in the Constitution.

“If all come together in unity, the state will be on the accelerated path to progress and development,” Mukhi said while addressing the 74th Republic Day celebration at Nagaland civil secretariat plaza in Kohima on Thursday.

He underlined the need to further explore and tap the potentials of Nagaland’s resources, both natural and human, in order to enhance productivity of the people in all sectors.

He said that Nagaland has achieved significant milestones, becoming an equal and contributing partner in the nation-building process.

Mukhi hailed the pioneers of Nagaland for their significant contributions and sacrifices in realisation of statehood.

He said Nagaland was formed in 1963 with a unique special constitutional dispensation that safeguards the identity and interests of the Naga people, adding it laid a solid foundation for developing the future of the people according to their own genius.

Stating that Nagaland was born under difficult circumstances, Mukhi said the building of a united Naga society, nurturing of democratic ethos in a poor and challenged situation and safeguarding tribal honour and dignity in a difficult political climate was a challenge for all sections.

He said Nagaland has, however, made its indelible mark in the march towards growth and development of the country.

He added that while pursuing the goal of high growth rates, there is a need to ensure that all people of Nagaland benefit from it.

He also called for reducing the developmental gap between the urban and rural.

“To make this happen, it is imperative to take technology and make it relevant to the remotest and the most vulnerable group of people in the society. This demands creativity, good connectivity and deep rootedness of oneself to the society and being conscious of its problems, limitations and aspirations,” the Nagaland governor said.

Saying that the Nagas are second to none in human resources with many success stories already being created, he said the Nagas need to be focused and persistent in the pursuit of the highest knowledge and service towards community and humanity.