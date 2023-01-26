KOHIMA: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland.

The AAP has appointed former MLA Asu Keyho as president of the party’s Nagaland unit.

Briefing the media at Kohima – the capital of Nagaland – the Northeast in-charge of AAP Rajesh Sharma said that the party is hopeful that it will rise in Nagaland.

“We will contest the ensuing Nagaland assembly elections. We are in search of good candidates,” said Rajesh Sharma.

Sharma said that AAP was formed with the aim of fighting against corruption.

He alleged that corruption in Nagaland was deep-rooted too and that it had crippled development in healthcare, road infrastructure and other sectors.

Rajesh Sharma said: “There are many in Nagaland who want change in the system.”

He commented that it was the right moment for the people of Nagaland to rise and vote for good governance, honest politics and development by eliminating corruption from politics.

Notably, polling for the elections to the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly is slated to be held in one phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be carried out on March 2.