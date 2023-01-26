KOHIMA: The BJP and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland as per the 20:40 seat sharing deal that the two parties earlier struck.

The seat sharing deal that the BJP and the NDPP struck earlier “cannot be altered”.

This was stated by Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

Rio was responding to a query over demand by Nagaland BJP workers for a greater seat share.

“There is no question of alteration in the seat sharing agreement. It was decided that the NDPP and the BJP will fight the assembly elections in Nagaland as per the 40:20 seat sharing,” Rio said.

The Nagaland chief minister further said that there would be no friendly battle in any seat between the NDPP and the BJP.

He also said that the NDPP will release its candidates list for the Nagaland assembly elections later this month.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly is slated to be held in one phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be carried out on March 2.