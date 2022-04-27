With less than a year left for the assembly elections in Nagaland, a rift seems to have started to emerge within the top ranks of the state government.

Just days after being stripped of an important portfolio, Nagaland deputy chief minister and top state BJP leader Y Patton has turned down a new ‘assignment’.

Nagaland deputy CM Y Patton has refused to accept chief minister Neiphiu Rio’s offer of land resources department portfolio.

“…I have to…refuse to accept the new allotment of portfolio given to me,” Y Patton wrote to Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio.

Earlier, Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton was being stripped of the roads and bridges portfolio.

Patton, while saying no to the new portfolio, however, assured support and commitment of the BJP MLAs in Nagaland to the NDPP-led government in the state.

Notably, political activities is Nagaland have started to gain momentum with fresh elections to the state legislative assembly is slated to be held in 2023.