DIMAPUR: The Nagaland government has directed its in-service doctors, both availing as well as not availing non-practicing allowance (NPA), engaged in private practice in their hospitals or in partnership with any other hospital to either close down their private hospitals or to de-associate from such partnership within one month.

The directive comes into effect from the date of issue of the office memorandum dated August 1, 2023.

Declaring the health and family welfare department’s office memorandum at the secretariat conference hall in Kohima on Monday, commissioner and secretary of the department Y Kikheto Sema said the office memorandum contains the matters relating to private practice by government doctors and the NPA governed by the finance department’s notifications and related instructions issued from time to time.

Sema said it has been observed that in many instances, these laid-down instructions are not being complied with in letter and spirit. The issue has also been adversely viewed by Nagaland Lokayukta, he added.

The in-service government doctors who are availing NPA and involved in private practice in private hospitals/clinics have been directed to either stop private practice or to forgo their NPA within one month from the date of issue of the office memorandum.

Also read: Nagaland: Fishermen catch huge fish weighing over 50 kg in Zungki river

As per the office memorandum, the in-service government doctors who are not availing NPA may be allowed to give private consultations and services to the needy patients with prior approval of the competent authority strictly during non-working hours.

All private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes have also been directed not to engage any in-service government doctors, nurses, technicians and health workers in their establishments. Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of their license, the office memorandum said.

Sema said it has come to the notice of the government that some in-service government doctors/health workers are irregular in their place of posting, which hampers the health care delivery system in their respective health units.

The department reiterated that in the event of a report of absence from the place of posting without proper leave permissions from the competent authority, action will be initiated as per the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968, and the Nagaland Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1967. Sema also announced the change in the timing for the OPD in all the state government health units under the health and family welfare department. The OPD timing has been rescheduled from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm to from 9 am to 3 pm with effect from August 10, 2023.