DIMAPUR: The Nagaland Voluntary Consumers Organisation (NVCO) has urged the state government to immediately implement the Consumer Protection Act 2019 as the Consumer Protection Act 1986 has been entirely replaced and is no more applicable.

Stating that the responsibility for promotion and protection of consumer rights rests with everyone and more particularly with the government agencies, the NVCO, in a release, said it is high time that the government promotes the basic rights of all consumers by ensuring those rights are respected and protected from market abuses and social injustices which undermine the so-called “consumer rights”.

It lamented that the state government is yet to frame rules and regulations for the new Act, which are urgently needed to allow the functions of the State Commission and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions smoothly.

Further, the NVCO urged Nagaland University to update the LLB study course/syllabus with the new Act since the Consumer Protection Act 1986 is no more applicable.

It said the university should immediately update the LLB study course/syllabus with the Consumer Protection Act 2019.

The organisation said the Consumer Protection Act 2019 provides for the establishment of an executive agency known as the Central Consumer Protection Authority to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers, make intervention when necessary to prevent consumer detriment arising from unfair trade practices and initiate class action including enforcing recall, refund and return of products, etc.