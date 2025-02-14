Kohima: A massive forest fire that broke out in Kigwema village of Kohima, Nagaland was brought under control by coordinated efforts of local youth volunteers, farmers, and village authorities.

According to Kigwema Village Council, the fire, which started around 10:30 am near Japfü Christian College, spread rapidly towards Mt Shürho, fueled by strong winds and dry vegetation.

However, the villagers, particularly potato farmers camping along the foothills, quickly sprang into action, clearing jungle patches to halt the fire’s advance.

Despite the challenges posed by poor road connectivity, which forced firefighting teams to turn back, the locals managed to contain the fire.

By Thursday night, only a few isolated flames remained, and efforts to fully extinguish them were ongoing.

The exact cause of the fire remains unconfirmed, but initial reports suggest it may have started from unattended farm-clearing fires near Mt Kipfüzha.