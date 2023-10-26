Dimapur: With the beginning of the arrival of Amur Falcons in Nagaland, the state forest department has appealed to the masses to protect and preserve the migratory birds by refraining from hunting them.

The forest department made the appeal to all the concerned and responsible citizens to protect and preserve the migratory birds by refraining from hunting them and ensuring their safe stay and passage through the region.

It pointed out that the Amur Falcon is granted legal protection under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. According to this Act, the Amur Falcon (Falco Amurensis) is classified as a protected species, the department said.

Also Read: Assam: Over 20 school students injured as bamboo bridge collapses in Dhemaji

It reminded that hunting these birds or possessing their meat is a serious criminal offence punishable by imprisonment for up to three years under the provisions of the Act.

The migratory Amur Falcon, also known as Molulem in the local dialect, has begun its arrival in Nagaland this month.

Also Read: Congress files complaint with election commission against Amit Shah & Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for ‘raising divisive issues’

These majestic birds embark on an incredible long-distance journey, traversing up to 22,000 kilometres in a single year, all the way from eastern Asia to South Africa and back during early autumn.

Nagaland serves as a crucial stopover for these remarkable creatures, where they congregate in enormous flocks, sometimes numbering up to one lakh, to rest and refuel for a duration of three to four weeks.

Their presence holds immense ecological importance, as they naturally regulate pest populations and participate in vital pollination activities.

The department said the dedicated efforts of both the state government and the public have significantly contributed to providing a secure passage for these avian travellers over the years.

As a result, Nagaland has proudly earned the well-deserved title of the “Amur Falcon Capital of the World”.