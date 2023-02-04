Dimapur: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) relaxed its August 26, 2022, resolution to abstain from any election process in Nagaland to press for its demand for Frontier Nagaland state.

The organisation took the decision at its executive emergency meeting here on Saturday.

In a statement after the meeting, the ENPO said following a request from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to review the August 26 resolution and subsequent assurance given by Union home minister Amit Shah on February 2 this year, it after due consultation with its constituent tribal bodies and frontal organisations decided to relax the resolution with immediate effect.

It said Shah’s assurance was that a solution, as mutually agreed, will be reached after following due process and will be implemented after the completion of the election process.

The ENPO requested all the citizens under its jurisdiction to cooperate with the government in the conduct of ensuing assembly elections in Nagaland and not to create any law and order problem.

The organisation said it took serious note of the MHA’s August 16, 2003, letter addressed to its president to review the August 26 resolution to ensure free, fair and peaceful assembly polls in the state in the larger interest of democracy in the country.

“In faith with the Union home minister and the MHA, the ENPO relaxed the August 26, 2022, resolution in the interest of fair and peaceful conduct of elections in the state,” the statement added.