Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his last visit of the two-day tour in Manipur visited the Indian National Army (INA) headquarters at Moirang about 42 km from Imphal and hoisted the national flag, the highest flagpole in Northeast, on Friday.

Moirang, a town in the Bishnupur District of Manipur, also a part of the Loktak lake has a special place in the history of India’s Freedom Struggle. It was at Moirang that the flag of the INA was first unfurled on April 14, 1944.

The INA Museum which has a collection of letters, photographs, badges of ranks, and other war memorabilia reminds the visitors of the noble sacrifices made by the INA soldiers under the charismatic leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The visiting central leader Amit Shah also paid floral tributes to a photograph of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the memorial. He was accompanied by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the council of ministers, and other high officials. Paying his respects to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at INA, the visiting leader said it inspirited a sense of belongingness and instill pride in our souls and freedom in our minds.

In a fitting tribute to the great freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Amit Shah hoisted the tallest National Flag in the North East at INA Head Quarter, Moirang. This is the same house that Netaji Bose used as the Head Quarter of Azad Hind Fauj.

A Historic Moment says Shah, adding, “Our hearts were filled with a renewed sense of patriotism and love for the country as the tricolour, the symbol of our freedom, national pride & history.”