KOHIMA: Leaders of the eastern Nagaland people’s organisation (ENPO) will meet union home minister Amit Shah on December 3.

This was informed by a spokesperson of the ENPO.

The ENPO has its presence in six out of the total 16 districts of Nagaland.

Notably, the ENPO has threatened to boycott the assembly elections in Nagaland next year, if their demand for a separate “Frontier Nagaland” state in not met.

“If the centre fails to respond to our appeal, we shall ask all our 20 elected representatives (MLAs) to resign,” the ENPO spokesperson said.

Moreover, the ENPO has decided not to participate in the famed Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.

The 10-day Hornbill Festival in Nagaland will begin on December 1.

There are a total of 60 seats in the Nagaland assembly.

Out of the total 60 seats in the Nagaland assembly, 20 are in the six districts where the ENPO has its presence.

Those six districts are: Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang.

Notably, the ruling NDPP has 15 of these seats, ally BJP has four, and one MLA is Independent.