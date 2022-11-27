KOHIMA: “The culture of Nagaland is vibrant and special.”

This was stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 95th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday (November 27).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts put in by the state of Nagaland to promote its folk music.

He also appreciated the “Lidi Kro-U society is making a commendable effort to preserve and celebrate aspects of the glorious Nagaland culture”.

PM Narendra Modi stressed on preserving the ancient culture and tradition of India.

Also read: NGT imposes compensation of Rs 200 crores on Nagaland for improper waste management

“It is also our responsibility to preserve our traditions and traditional knowledge. One such commendable effort is being made by some friends of our north-eastern state of Nagaland,” PM Modi said.

He added: “The lifestyle of the Naga community in Nagaland, their art-culture and music attract everyone.”

“The life of the people of Nagaland and their skills are also very important for a sustainable lifestyle,” PM Modi further said.