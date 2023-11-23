Dimapur: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the designated electoral roll observer for the Tuensang, Noklak and Shamator districts of Nagaland, Mohammed Ali Shihab assessed the progress of the ongoing special summary revision of the electoral roll in the last three days.

During his visit to Noklak district on November 22, Shihab held a comprehensive review meeting at the Nokland DC’s conference hall with the district electoral registration officer, assistant electoral registration officers, supervisors, the staff of the district electoral office, booth level officers, representatives from various political parties and booth level agents.

Following the review meeting, Shihab, accompanied by administrative officers of the district, visited polling stations, including police station no. 28 in Noklak Village C, police station no. 30 in Noklak HQ under the 56th Noklak assembly constituency and polling station no. 1 at Tsuwao, polling station no. 6 at Lengnyu under the 57th Thonoknyu assembly constituency.

On November 20 and 21, Shihab visited Tuensang. He held a meeting at the Tuensang deputy commissioner’s conference hall a meeting with key officials, political party representatives and stakeholders on November 21.

During the meeting, Shihab briefed all political parties on the significance of various forms such as 6B, 6, 7 and 8. He emphasised the importance of linking Aadhar with the elector’s photo identity card (EPIC). He also reiterated the necessity for timely submission of claims and objections, in accordance with the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India.

Further, he urged the parties to ensure the removal of deceased and relocated voters from the electoral roll.

Shihab also urged the political parties to appoint booth-level agents at every polling station. He said these agents play a crucial role in assisting and guiding eligible citizens through the application process for inclusion, modification and transposition of entries in the electoral roll.

At the meeting, Tuensang DC and district electoral officer Lithrongla Tongpi Rutsa called upon all attendees to cooperate for the successful conduct of the special summary revision of the electoral roll.

The electoral roll observer also visited two polling stations in each of the five assembly constituencies under Tuensang district.