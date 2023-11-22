Hundreds turn up for Bharat Sankalp Yatra events in 3 districts of Nagaland

Dimapur: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) tribal campaign is gaining momentum in three districts of Nagaland with hundreds of villagers turning out at various events.

The seventh day of the campaign on Tuesday saw different events at four locations in Dimapur district, two each in Tuensang and Mokokchung districts.

In Dimapur, the VBSY events were conducted in Darogajan, Khusiabil, Dubagaon and Thilixu villages under the Chumoukedima block.

People came out in large numbers to participate in the programmes. LED vans were stationed at all the locations and provided a visual description of the government’s welfare schemes.

During the VBSY events, health camps, on-the-spot registration for the Ujjwala scheme banking services and Aadhar authentication were provided to the villagers.

Government officials and experts explained the various welfare schemes of the government to the public.

The last leg of VBSY for the Longkhim block in Tuensang district was held at Holongba and Phire Ahir villages.

Extra assistant commissioner (EAC) Keyileitang Ntang Longkhim, BDO Sademongba Sangtam, senior medical officer (SMO) I Taka Pongener, VBSY nodal officer Aicheng K along with village elders including the village chairmen of both the villages and a good number of public participated in the VBSY events.

The programme started with a brief introduction of VBSY followed by pledge-taking of ‘Hamara Sankalp Visksit Bharat’ by EAC Longkhim. Womenfolk of the village also presented a special song and folk dance number during the programme.

Nodal officer Aicheng K and his team demonstrated the usage of drone technology for use in the field of agriculture for producing high-yielding crops.

The programme ended with the felicitation of successful beneficiaries by EAC Longkhim and SMO Pongener. On-the-spot medical checkups, Ujjwala registration services and banking services based mainly on social security schemes were also provided to the villagers after the programme.

Similar events were organised at Mangmetong village and Longkhum village under the Ongpangkong (South) block of the Mokokchung district. The events recorded a good turnout of villagers.