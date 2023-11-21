Dimapur: With 10 days remaining for the 10-day Hornbill Festival at Kisama in Kohima district from December 1, the Chumoukedima district administration is taking all measures to ensure road safety for the visitors to the festival.

Chumoukedima deputy commissioner Abhinav Shivam on Tuesday held a coordination meeting in his office with a special focus on the safety of visitors to the upcoming festival on Dimapur-Kohima 4-lane NH-29.

The meeting discussed necessary measures to be taken to mitigate if any incident occurs.

During the meeting, the officials suggested forming a committee under the District Disaster Management Authority where all the members of the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) as well as the contractors involved in the project would be included for immediate assistance during crucial times.

Other issues discussed were mapping those areas that needed more attention so that first-hand manpower could be placed accordingly in those areas.

Various departments have also been directed to submit mitigation plans in case of any incident.

The meeting directed the home guards and medical departments to provide machinery and ambulances and deploy them somewhere near the areas that need first-hand manpower so that safe passage is ensured for outsiders who will be visiting the festival.

It also directed the NHIDCL to prepare a contingency plan to mitigate any incidents.

The Chümoukedima district administration is putting in all efforts to make the festival a grand success by incorporating assistance from various departments and stakeholders.

On November 15, officials from the Chumoukedima district administration, in collaboration with NHIDCL officials, conducted a joint verification of the Dimapur bypass (Chumoukedima section), a part of the Dimapur-Kohima 4-lane package 1 and 2.

They held extensive discussions with the NHIDCL and the engineering, procurement and construction contractor to ensure a pothole-free Dimapur-Kohima road for the festival.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio asked the NHIDCL to ensure that the four-lane NH-29 from Dimapur to Kohima is made operational before the commencement of the Hornbill Festival.

Addressing a meeting, Rio expressed his disappointment over the non-completion of the four-lane road by the NHIDCL even after seven years.

The meeting was convened by the CM with all line departments/sectoral departments in the secretariat conference hall in Kohima to discuss the status of preparation and road map for the celebration of the festival.