Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) in Assam incubated start-up Quant Solar Technologies Private Limited, a leading clean-tech start-up, has pioneered floating solar technology in India, an innovative way to harness solar energy and conserve water bodies.

Incubated at IIT Guwahati’s Technology Incubation Centre (IITG-TIC), Quant Solar has made significant strides in the field of renewable energy.

Floating solar plants are gaining prominence as the third pillar of solar installations, complementing the well-established domains of rooftop solar and ground-mounted solar. Floating solar plants are installed on water bodies such as dams, and reservoirs where they can restrict evaporation loss up to 70 per cent.

With easy integration into existing reservoirs, they efficiently contribute to national solar goals while leaving zero footprints at the end of the project lifecycle. Incubated at the cutting-edge facility of IITG-TIC, Quant Solar has surged to the forefront of the clean-tech revolution, making cutting-edge contributions to the field of renewable energy.

Speaking about the start-up, Co-Founder and Director of Quant Solar Technologies, Pankaj Kumar, emphasised the transformative impact.

“Our innovative start-up is not just about clean energy but also about conserving water by containing evaporation, saving precious land for better utility, improving power generation due to the cooling effects of water, improving aquatic life and many more. This is a monumental leap towards environmental sustainability. With thousands of reservoirs and big water bodies spread across the country, the potential is enormous and the opportunity to make an impact is incredible,” Kumar said.

Siddhant Agarwal, Co-Founder and Director of the start-up said, “In steering through the landscape of clean energy, Quant Solar has also introduced a wide range of products embodying our dedication to innovation within the floating solar sector. We firmly believe that these advancements will not only fulfil the growing energy needs but will also make substantial contributions to environmental conservation, ushering in a new era of sustainable power solutions.”

Through its ground-breaking technology and innovation, the start-up has strategically aligned itself with global leaders, joining the prestigious consortium led by DNV in the Netherlands. This strategic collaboration cements Quant Solar as a key player in shaping global standards for floating solar plants.

Speaking about Quant Solar, Prof. Senthilmurugan Subbiah, Chairperson of IITG- TIC said, “Quant Solar is not just an emerging start-up. It is making significant contributions to environmental sustainability. The success of start-ups incubated at IITG-TIC is fuelled by IIT Guwahati’s unparalleled expertise in clean energy products design and development.”

The collaborative environment at IIT Guwahati has been instrumental in Quant Solar Technologies’ journey. The institute’s commitment to fostering innovation and providing the necessary resources has empowered start-ups like Quant Solar to lead the charge in creating sustainable solutions.

Since its inception, Quant Solar has worked with multiple public sector enterprises, state government bodies and private companies.

It has also delivered India’s first megawatt-scale Floating Solar Plant (FSP) of 2 MW capacity and one of the world’s largest FSPs of 36 MW for the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

In an ongoing incubation journey at IIT Guwahati, Quant Solar Technologies remains steadfast in its commitment to continuously innovate advanced technologies within the realm of clean tech.